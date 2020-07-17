Somerset Trust Co Buys 506 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 2.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.24. The stock had a trading volume of 290,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,916. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.26. The company has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.