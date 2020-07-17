Somerset Trust Co Buys 654 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for about 1.6% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,811,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,796,000 after buying an additional 941,066 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 384.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,060,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after buying an additional 842,095 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,036,000 after buying an additional 641,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Shares of APD traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.93. The stock had a trading volume of 123,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,825. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $288.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.