Somerset Trust Co Buys 876 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. L3Harris accounts for 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in L3Harris by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 44,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.10.

In other L3Harris news, Director Roger Fradin acquired 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,823.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.67. 137,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,189. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

