Somerset Trust Co Cuts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 256,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,213,000 after buying an additional 435,998 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11,642.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST remained flat at $$84.57 during trading on Friday. 397,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.50.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.