Somerset Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Pentair were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 136,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.37. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.04 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

