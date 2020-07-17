Somerset Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.39. 32,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $185.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

