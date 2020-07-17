Somerset Trust Co Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.26. The stock had a trading volume of 259,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,112. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

