Somerset Trust Co Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after buying an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2,569.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 694,599 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,668,000 after buying an additional 382,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after buying an additional 295,599 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,546 shares of company stock worth $6,382,691 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.45.

BLK traded up $18.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $585.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,215. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.38 by $1.47. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

