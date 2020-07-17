Somerset Trust Co Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.8% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,512,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $683,253,000 after buying an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.92. 205,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,814. The firm has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.02.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.