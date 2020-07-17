Somerset Trust Co Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,730,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,471,000 after buying an additional 1,917,516 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.35. 522,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,503,496. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

