Somerset Trust Co Has $407,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Somerset Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,331. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.39.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

