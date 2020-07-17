Somerset Trust Co Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.58. The company had a trading volume of 101,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.85.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

