Somerset Trust Co Increases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy comprises about 1.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ES. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

ES traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $86.44. The company had a trading volume of 183,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,196. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.34. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

