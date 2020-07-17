Somerset Trust Co Invests $324,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 935 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after acquiring an additional 35,648 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $9,364,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,085 shares in the company, valued at $30,617,232.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,406.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.80.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,783. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.48, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.