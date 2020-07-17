Somerset Trust Co Invests $329,000 in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 245.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 33.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

In other news, Director John M. Dineen acquired 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.11 per share, for a total transaction of $513,725.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,050.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $303,551.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,538,992.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $720,361. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYNH stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.22. 19,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,503. Syneos Health Inc has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

