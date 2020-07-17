Somerset Trust Co Makes New $434,000 Investment in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $1,174,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

Shares of Docusign stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,363. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $217.00.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $1,181,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,580,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $40,460,572. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.