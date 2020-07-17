Somerset Trust Co Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $7,958,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.02. 16,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,767. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.72. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $41,618.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $118,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,293,136. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWRE. Guggenheim lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.09.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

