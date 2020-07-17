Somerset Trust Co Purchases 2,425 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Somerset Trust Co grew its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in VF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 198.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 37.3% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

NYSE VFC traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.93. 177,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,102. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.