Somerset Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Metlife were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,300,000 after purchasing an additional 132,052 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,052,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,621,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth about $4,224,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $38.21. 627,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,796,429. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

