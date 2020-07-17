Somerset Trust Co Sells 325 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,040,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,272 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $1,266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 522,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Nutrien by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.47. 195,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,551. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.