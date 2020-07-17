Somerset Trust Co Sells 3,259 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for approximately 1.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,645.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.69.

CLX stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.57. 201,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,301. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $232.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

