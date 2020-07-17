Somerset Trust Co Sells 385 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.47. 57,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,724,171. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82. The company has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,707 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

