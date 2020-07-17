Somerset Trust Co Takes $407,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.78. 1,469,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,159,896. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

