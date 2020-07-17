Somerset Trust Co Takes Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 29.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $96.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,142. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day moving average is $97.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.80.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

