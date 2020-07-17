Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NNGRY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,672. The company has a quick ratio of 26.72, a current ratio of 26.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sonic Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other, and Japan Closed Block VA.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit