Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NNGRY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,672. The company has a quick ratio of 26.72, a current ratio of 26.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sonic Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00.

