Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have lagged the industry in the past six months. Despite reporting earnings and sales beat in second-quarter fiscal 2020, the stock remains under pressure due to the ongoing global COVID-19 situation. Citing unprecedented impacts of the outbreak, management withdrew its fiscal 2020 view, suspended merit-based compensation and reduced capital spending. The pandemic already hurt sales and adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal second quarter. Further, sluggishness in the Hardware & Home Improvement segment and currency woes remain concerns. However, it is gaining from smooth progress on its Global Productivity Improvement Plan, which is likely to generate $100 million of run-rate savings. It also witnessed robust sales growth in Global Pet Care and Home & Personal Care segments, which aided organic sales in the quarter.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,581. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $64.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $937.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,688,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

