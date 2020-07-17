Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 336.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,885 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 19.4% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $4,376,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $260.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $269.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

