SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SSPPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 stock remained flat at $$2.96 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00.

There is no company description available for SSP Group PLC.

