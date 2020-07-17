Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.64. 6,630,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,916,609. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.42. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

