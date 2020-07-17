Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $500.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $475.95.

Shares of NFLX traded down $37.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $490.36. The stock had a trading volume of 466,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $216.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $456.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.81. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,050 shares of company stock worth $93,467,738. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 15.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,360,910,000 after buying an additional 1,174,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,123,000 after buying an additional 399,048 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

