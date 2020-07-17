Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $74.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $61.96. 82,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,207,028. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,012,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

