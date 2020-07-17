Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Sutro Biopharma to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

STRO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,699. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $209.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 148.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arturo Md Molina purchased 6,451 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $49,995.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,083 shares in the company, valued at $93,643.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Newell purchased 64,516 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 166,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,359.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 41,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 345,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 289,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

