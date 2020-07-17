SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells $568,517.70 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $568,517.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,912.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,694. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNX. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after buying an additional 433,776 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after buying an additional 804,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after purchasing an additional 106,478 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

