SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells $568,517.70 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $568,517.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,912.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,694. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNX. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after buying an additional 433,776 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after buying an additional 804,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after purchasing an additional 106,478 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit