SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $404,942,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,387 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $169,106,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.14. 261,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,718. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.