Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica is well poised to capitalize on opportunities in the digital world through several growth initiatives to enhance long-term prospects. It experiences increased traction in the smartphone market. The consistent rollout of fiber and LTE is set to drive growth. Acquisitions are considered to be the preferred mode for business expansion. With a major upheaval in eight Latin American markets, the company aims to ‘reinvent’ itself amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. However, domestic competition is a headwind as unbundled local loop regulation is compelling the company to make its network available to alternative providers. It is exposed to intense competition in Brazil. The existence of critical suppliers in the supply chain poses risks to Telefonica’s business operations. High debt-laden balance sheet is another concern.”

TEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oddo Bhf lowered Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra upgraded Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

TEF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.72. 8,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,748. Telefonica has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonica will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Telefonica by 214.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 345.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonica by 102.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Telefonica in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

