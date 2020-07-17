Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $246.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a hold rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tesla from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $939.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $685.31.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $6.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,507.50. 174,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,444,477. The stock has a market cap of $280.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,698.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,071.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $753.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tesla has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $1,945,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,048 shares of company stock worth $19,064,779 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

