Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $122.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $73.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.30.

NYSE:THO traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $112.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 2.61. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,868,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,094,000 after buying an additional 209,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,189,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 142,957 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,074,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

