Tiaa Fsb Acquires 31,226 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,014,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $287,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $295.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,588,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,690. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

