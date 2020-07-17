Tiaa Fsb Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,162 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $140.79. The stock has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

