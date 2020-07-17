Tiaa Fsb Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,249 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,911,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 96.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.45. 5,081,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,896,259. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $202.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $170.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,038.78, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total value of $1,527,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $755,124.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,085,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,168,579.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,376 shares of company stock worth $109,298,021 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.