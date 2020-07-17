Tiaa Fsb Has $685.89 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,573,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199,555 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 1.27% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $685,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.13. The stock had a trading volume of 802,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,716. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $206.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

