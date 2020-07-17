Tiaa Fsb Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $44,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.7% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.42.

TMO traded up $6.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.67. The stock had a trading volume of 623,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,439. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The company has a market capitalization of $155.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

