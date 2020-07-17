Tiaa Fsb Sells 22,269 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,269 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $135,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,528 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after buying an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $306,717,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after buying an additional 1,709,779 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.09. 2,979,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,948,287. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

