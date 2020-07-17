Tiaa Fsb Sells 62,897 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,897 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $31,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

IJR traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,684,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,568. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

