Tomtom’s (TMOAF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tomtom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMOAF remained flat at $$7.86 during trading hours on Thursday. Tomtom has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79.

About Tomtom

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

