Total (EPA:FP) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €48.00 ($53.93) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($32.02) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC set a €39.25 ($44.10) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €40.15 ($45.11).

FP stock traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €34.43 ($38.68). 4,549,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($47.44) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($55.43). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.72.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

