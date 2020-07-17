Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $136.21

Trifast plc (LON:TRI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $136.21 and traded as low as $115.00. Trifast shares last traded at $117.50, with a volume of 109,195 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRI. Peel Hunt reissued a “restricted” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 208 ($2.56).

The company has a market cap of $156.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.87.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

