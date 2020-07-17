Trust Co. of Vermont Has $11.35 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in NextEra Energy by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NextEra Energy by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

NYSE NEE traded up $4.44 on Friday, hitting $272.82. 37,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.80 and a 200-day moving average of $246.05. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The company has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,557 shares of company stock worth $23,382,177. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

