Trust Co. of Vermont Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,976 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,154. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

