Trust Co. of Vermont Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,016 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 302,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,674,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.